The Giants recalled Luciano from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

As expected, Luciano will join the Giants and will likely make his MLB debut Wednesday against the Athletics. The 21-year-old will look to bring some juice to an underperforming lineup after he produced a .292 average with two home runs, three RBI and five runs scored over 24 at-bats in six games with Sacramento upon earning a promotion from Double-A Richmond earlier this month. Luciano is one of San Francisco's top prospects and he will likely see extended run at shortstop moving forward.