The Giants will re-evaluate Luciano (hamstring) in a couple of weeks, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Luciano was expected to join the major-league squad when he came out of Tuesday's game at Triple-A Sacramento, but it was later revealed he suffered a strained hamstring. The fact that he will be out for multiple weeks before the team takes another look at him indicates that Luciano may be dealing with a Grade 2 strain, though nothing has been confirmed at the moment. A timeline for the young infielder's return will likely emerge after he gets evaluated.