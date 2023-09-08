Manager Gabe Kapler said Friday that Luciano (hamstring) has begun playing in instructional league games, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Luciano landed on the minor-league injured list Aug. 13 because of a hamstring strain, but he should be able to return to Triple-A Sacramento within the next week and could potentially get another shot with the Giants before the end of the regular season. The 21-year-old top infield prospect went 3-for-11 during a brief cup of coffee with San Francisco in late July.