The Giants recalled Luciano from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.

Luciano seems positioned to serve as the Giants' primary shortstop over the final 10 games of the 2023 regular season after the team placed Brandon Crawford (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Thursday and released Paul DeJong. Luciano is a high-ranking prospect and can use this time as an audition to be the Opening Day starter at short in 2024, though he hasn't been much of a counting stats compiler in either the minors or majors this year.