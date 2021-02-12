Luciano was invited to the Giants' big-league spring training camp Friday.
Luciano is a fantastic talent, displaying top-of-the-scale exit velocities, good plate discipline and the potential to stick at shortstop. He's unlikely to be seriously considered for an Opening Day roster spot, as he's just 19 years old and has played all of 47 professional games, none of which have come at the full-season level, but he'll get to work with the big-league coaching staff for a few weeks in hopes of joining them on a permanent basis as soon as 2022.