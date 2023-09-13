Luciano (hamstring) was reinstated from Triple-A Sacramento's 7-day injured list and went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in his return to the lineup in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to Sugar Land.

Luciano ended up missing just under a month due to a hamstring strain, but he showed some rust in his return to the Triple-A lineup, donning the Golden Sombrero for the third time this season. The 22-year-old infielder will look to finish the Triple-A season on a high note and could still have a chance to join the big club before the MLB campaign comes to a close.