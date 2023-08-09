The Giants are expected to recall Luciano from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Wednesday's game against the Angels, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

San Francisco hasn't confirmed Luciano's promotion, but the infielder was pulled early from his game Tuesday with Sacramento, likely as a reaction to outfielder/designated hitter AJ Pollock exiting the Giants' 7-5 loss to the Angels on Tuesday with a side injury. Pollock could be moved to the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, which would pave the way for Luciano to join the big club for the second time this season. The 21-year-old went 3-for-11 in four games with the Giants in late July and could be in store for a part-time role during his upcoming stint in San Francisco.