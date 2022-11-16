Luciano was added to the Giants' 40-man roster Tuesday.
Luciano spent most of the 2022 campaign with High-A Eugene, though he also joined Double-A Richmond for their postseason. The 21-year-old had a .263/.339/.459 slash line in 57 games at High-A and shouldn't take long to move up a level in 2023.
