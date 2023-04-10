Double-A Richmond placed Luciano (back) on its 7-day injured list Thursday.
He suffered a stress fracture in his lower back playing in the Dominican Winter League, and while he was able to field grounders and take batting practice this spring, Luciano isn't ready for game action. According to Jim Callis of MLB.com, Luciano is being held back in extended spring training while he finishes his recovery.
