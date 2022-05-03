Luciano is hitting .328/.380/.578 with four homers through 18 games this season for High-A Eugene.
The pop is nice, but even nicer is how steady Luciano has been this year, picking up hits in all but four games. The 20-year-old shortstop is widely considered among the top few prospects in baseball, and he's continued justifying that status so far this year.
More News
-
Giants' Marco Luciano: Ready to build upon 2021 season•
-
Giants' Marco Luciano: Quiet finish to season•
-
Giants' Marco Luciano: Gets bump up to High-A•
-
Giants' Marco Luciano: Back in action at Low-A•
-
Giants' Marco Luciano: Day-to-day with shoulder issue•
-
Giants' Marco Luciano: Muscling up in Low-A•