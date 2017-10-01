Giants' Matt Cain: Fires five scoreless inning in farewell
Cain pitched five scoreless innings with four strikeouts during Saturday's loss to San Diego. He didn't factor into the decision.
Cain announced his retirement earlier this week, and he left Saturday's outing in position to take the win. Unfortunately, the bullpen blew the lead and cost Cain and San Francisco the victory. The 32-year-old veteran was a fantasy stalwart from 2007 through 2012 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 7.4 K/9 over 1,299.2 innings and 197 starts. While he struggled over the final years of his career, Cain was still a three-time All-Star and won two World Series titles.
