Giants' Matt Cain: Will retire following Saturday's start
Cain announced that he will retire following his last start of the 2017 season, which will come against the Padres on Saturday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cain said that he made the decision over the last week, and reiterated his feelings Wednesday by saying that he can't see himself playing outside of San Francisco, and that he believes Saturday will be his last time in a Giants uniform. Although this doesn't completely close the door on Cain's career, he seems fairly adamant about moving on at this point in time, even holding a meeting with his teammates to discuss the decision. Over the course of this season, the three-time All-Star has posted a 5.66 ERA and 1.70 WHIP during 119.1 innings of work, with 22 of his 26 appearances coming as a starter.
