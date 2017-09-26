Giants' Matt Cain: Rejoins team Monday
Cain (personal) has rejoined the Giants and completed a bullpen session Monday, the Associated Press reports.
Cain made his last appearance Aug. 31 before leaving the Giants a few days later to tend to a family matter. Because of the multi-week absence, he'll likely need to get in another bullpen session to condition his arm before being available for games. Manager Bruce Bochy stated that he'd like to have Cain make one appearance out of the bullpen before the season concludes.
