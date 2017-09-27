Giants' Matt Cain: Will start Saturday

Cain has been named the starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Padres, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cain will occupy the spot in the starting rotation that became available when Madison Bumgarner was shut down for the remainder of the season Tuesday. He draws a favorable matchup against the Padres, but should still likely be avoided in fantasy matchups as the 32-year-old's floor is much lower than his ceiling is high.