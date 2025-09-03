Chapman received a one-game suspension from Major League Baseball on Wednesday for pushing Kyle Freeland during Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Chapman is appealing the suspension.

The third baseman was ejected from Tuesday's contest for his role in the benches-clearing brawl that took place in the first inning, and he'll now also receive a suspension on top of that. Chapman will be available to play until a verdict is reached on his appeal.