Giants' Matt Chapman: Belts homer in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chapman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 11-5 win over the Diamondbacks.
Chapman has gone 9-for-18 with three homers and six RBI over his last five games since he was ejected from last Tuesday's game in Colorado. He still has an active appeal for a one-game suspension from that contest, though it's possible he could drop the appeal to sit out a game when he's next due for rest. The third baseman is up to 21 homers, 56 RBI, 66 runs scored, nine stolen bases and a .241/.351/.457 slash line through 111 games this season.
