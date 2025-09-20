Chapman went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Following a five-game stretch in which he went 0-for-15 across 20 plate appearances, Chapman lined a double to center field in the second inning before coming around to score. He also added an RBI single in the seventh. The third baseman owns a .236/.347/.442 slash line with 72 runs scored, 59 RBI, 21 long balls and nine stolen bases across 505 plate appearances in 121 games this season.