Chapman went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base in a 9-4 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday.

Chapman singled, stole second and scored in the first inning then walked and scored again in the third. He later added another single in the eighth. This was Chapman's first multi-hit effort since June 4, but it's encouraging to see him active on the bases considering he missed two games to a hamstring injury June 9 and 10. On the season, the third baseman is hitting .232 with eight home runs, 30 RBI, 47 runs scored and a career-high six stolen bases in 285 at-bats.