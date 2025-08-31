Chapman was pulled from Sunday's game against Baltimore after fouling a ball off his left shin/foot, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Chapman was in clear pain after the foul ball, but he remained in the game and worked a walk. However, he was subsequently replaced at first base by Casey Schmitt. The Giants were up 8-0 in the sixth inning at the time Chapman departed, so it's possible his removal was simply precautionary. San Francisco may provide an update on the veteran third baseman after he gets looked at.