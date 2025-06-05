Chapman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 6-5 win against the Padres on Wednesday.

Chapman's lone hit was a big one, as he swatted a two-run homer to left field in the sixth inning to cut a four-run Padres lead in half. The long ball extended the veteran third baseman's on-base streak to seven games, a span in which he's batting .417 (10-for-24) with two homers, three doubles and three RBI. Chapman is batting just .236 on the campaign, but his .791 OPS ranks second on San Francisco, and he's added 11 homers along with five stolen bases through 61 contests.