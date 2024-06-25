Chapman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in Monday's 5-4 win over the Cubs.

Chapman hasn't had a hitting streak longer than three games in June, and he's batting just .219 for the month. He's trending upward with multiple hits in two over his last three games, and he ended a 25-game homer drought with his fifth-inning blast Monday. The third baseman has a .233/.313/.394 slash line with nine long balls, 31 RBI, 50 runs scored, 20 doubles and six stolen bases through 76 contests this season.