Chapman's appeal of his one-game suspension is successful, and he will no longer have to serve the punishment, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Chapman received a suspension from MLB for pushing Kyle Freeman in a matchup with the Rockies in early September, but he'll have the suspension dropped after a successful appeal. The third baseman will take a seven-game hit streak into Friday's series opener against the Dodgers.

