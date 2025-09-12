Giants' Matt Chapman: Suspension appeal successful
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chapman's appeal of his one-game suspension is successful, and he will no longer have to serve the punishment, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Chapman received a suspension from MLB for pushing Kyle Freeman in a matchup with the Rockies in early September, but he'll have the suspension dropped after a successful appeal. The third baseman will take a seven-game hit streak into Friday's series opener against the Dodgers.
