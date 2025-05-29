Chapman went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Tigers.

Chapman lined a double into left field during the second inning before coming around to score. He added another double to left during the fourth as well. The third baseman logged a three-hit performance for the second time this season, marking his first multi-hit effort since May 16. Chapman is now slashing .224/.342/.408 with 29 runs scored, 25 RBI, nine homers, nine doubles, five stolen bases and a 24.7 percent strikeout rate across 231 plate appearances this season.