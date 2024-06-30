Chapman went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's loss to the Dodgers.

Chapman doubled in his first at-bat before then getting caught trying to steal second. He would then drive home Heliot Ramos with an infield single in the following frame before eventually going on to reach a total of four times in the contest. It marked Chapman's fourth three-hit performance this season and his first since May 18 against the Rockies. The third baseman has also hit safely in six straight games, posting two homers, six RBI and six runs scored over that stretch.