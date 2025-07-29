Chapman went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple and was hit by a pitch in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Pirates.

Chapman lined a triple to right field in the first inning, driving in the Giants' first run. The third baseman initially struggled upon returning to game action following an extended absence due to a sprained right hand. However, he's turned things around recently, recording at least one hit in seven of his last eight games. During that span, he's slashed .355/.444/.903 with 11 RBI, seven runs scored, four homers, two triples and a double across 36 plate appearances.