Chapman (hand) is visiting a specialist Friday, and there's concern he could be sidelined through at least the end of June, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

The third baseman landed on the injured list Tuesday due to sprained ligaments in his hand and indicated that he's likely to be sidelined beyond the 10-day minimum. Chapman said he hopes to return before the end of the first half July 13, and Friday's visit could indicate whether that's a realistic possibility. Casey Schmitt has made three straight starts at third base for the Giants with Chapman on the shelf.