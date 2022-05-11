Dubon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Dubon picked up starts at four different positions (shortstop, second base, third base and center field) over the past four games and was the Giants' top hitter during that stretch, going 7-for-16 with a walk, two home runs, seven runs and five RBI. Though he's finally producing after slashing .138/.133/.172 in his 15 games prior to the offensive eruption, it's likely too late for Dubon to make a serious run at an everyday role. The Giants welcomed back Evan Longoria (finger) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and should also have Wilmer Flores (back) available within the next few days. Expect Dubon to serve as a utility man moving forward, with his opportunities likely to dry up even more once his bat cools down.