Dubon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-0 victory over the Angels on Tuesday.

After the Giants put up four runs in the first inning, Dubon added to the tally with a solo homer to center field in the second. The long ball was his first in June after he went deep each of the final two games in May. Dubon has been receiving limited playing time of late -- this was his first start since June 17.