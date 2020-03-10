Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Friday that he anticipates Dubon seeing extensive action in center field this season, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "I can really, legitimately see him playing center field quite a bit," Kapler said. "I think earlier in camp I was saying we're going to take more of a wait-and-see approach. I think at this point he has demonstrated he can play center field, he can play shortstop for us."

The Giants still seemingly view Dubon as a second baseman first and foremost, as he's spent the majority of his innings at that position so far this spring. The comfort Kapler has in deploying Dubon in center field and at shortstop should help keep the 25-year-old's playing time relatively secure if the Giants elect to open up more regular starts for Wilmer Flores at the keystone when San Francisco faces left-handed pitching. Additionally, Kapler said he wants to get Dubon some more reps at third base, but he'll merely be a backup option at that spot with Evan Longoria entrenched as an everyday player.