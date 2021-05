Dubon went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Dodgers.

Dubon went deep in the first inning off Clayton Kershaw for his third home run of the season. The 26-year-old has only 11 long balls in his short career. He is slashing just .239/.278/.359 with a .637 OPS, which is much lower than his .274 batting average and .731 OPS over his first two seasons. Before Saturday's game, he went 0-14 without reaching base safely in six games.