Dubon went 1-for-4 with three RBI in Saturday's 11-6 win over the Dodgers.

San Francisco took the lead on Dubon's two-RBI single in the second inning, and they didn't trail again in the game. He added some insurance with a sacrifice fly to score Donovan Solano in the eighth. Dubon has a .228/.262/.325 slash line with two home runs, 14 RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base in 122 plate appearances this year. He's gotten a fair amount of playing time since San Francisco has dealt with injuries, but he's best suited for a versatile role off a bench given his performance.