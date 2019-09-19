Giants' Mauricio Dubon: Drives in two
Dubon went 1-for-5 with a pair of RBI in Wednesday's 11-3 win over Boston.
Dubon's single with the bases loaded put the finishing touches on a five-run ninth inning for the Giants. It was the 24-year-old's eighth RBI through 20 contests, but he will find it hard to drive in runs while stuck batting eighth in the order. Dubon does have three homers and two steals through 69 plate appearances, and that power/speed combo keeps the middle infielder relevant in deeper formats even with the unfavorable lineup placement.
