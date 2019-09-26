Dubon appeared to suffer an injury in Wednesday's contest against the Rockies, but he just had the wind knocked out of him and stayed in the game, Hank Schulman of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

There was an initial scare that Dubon took a shot from Tony Wolters' knee to the head/neck area, but he ended up absorbing the blow with his chest and simply had the wind knocked out of him. The rookie second baseman was able to stay in the game and finished with two hits in three at-bats. Perhaps manager Bruce Bochy gives Dubon the day off with an early start for Thursday's series-finale against the Rockies.