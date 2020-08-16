Dubon will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Athletics, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Dubon will be making his sixth straight start, this time getting a look in the outfield after his prior five assignments came at either second base or shortstop. Two of the starts came while top second baseman Donovan Solano was sidelined with an abdominal injury, and Dubon started at shortstop over Brandon Crawford in the past two games while the Giants faced left-handed pitchers. At this stage, Dubon still looks like a short-side platoon player when the Giants are at full strength, though his versatility should at least earn him part-time work versus right-handed pitching.