Giants' Mauricio Dubon: Heads to bench
Dubon is not starting Wednesday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Dubon is hitting .264/.308/.319 with a homer and two stolen bases across 28 games this season. Mike Yastrzemski is covering center field in this one.
