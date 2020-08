Dubon is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Dubon's ability to play both middle infield spots as well as center field has kept him in the lineup on a regular basis even without a dedicated position. He's started a total of 17 games in the Giants' first 25 contests, but no more than seven at any one position. Donovan Solano and Brandon Crawford will be the middle infielders Tuesday, with Steven Duggar starting in center.