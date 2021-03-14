Dubon is 4-for-11 with three runs, three RBI, seven walks and one stolen base through seven games in spring training.

The 26-year-old had an 8.7 percent walk rate in 52 games last season, so his increased patience in spring training is a welcome sight. Dubon began last season working in a utility role before settling into center field, and he's on track to open 2021 as San Francisco's starter in the middle outfield. He had a .274/.337/.389 slash line with four homers, 19 RBI and two stolen bases for the Giants in 2020.