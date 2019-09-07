Dubon went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Friday's 5-4 win at Dodger Stadium.

Dubon doubled in the second inning, then tied the game with a solo home run off Clayton Kershaw in the fourth. The long ball was the second of the season for the 25-year-old, who debuted with the Giants on August 30. Dubon has yet to see a consistent starting role, but the possibility is certainly there if he can stay hot.

