Dubon went 3-for-4 with a home run, two total runs and three total RBI in Monday's 8-5 win over the Marlins.

Dubon plated the first run for the Giants with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, and he followed that with a two-run shot to center field in the third. The utility man collected two more hits along the way to finish with his first three-hit performance of the campaign. Dubon is batting just .244 on the season but has heated up of late, going 6-for-12 with a pair of homers and five RBI over his past three games.