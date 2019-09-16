Giants' Mauricio Dubon: Knocks solo homer
Dubon went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Sunday's 2-1 win over Miami.
Dubon's third-inning homer opened the game's scoring and would be the only extra-base hit for either team Sunday. The rookie infielder owns a .843 OPS and seven extra-base hits in his first 57 career plate appearances.
More News
-
Giants' Mauricio Dubon: Leads off Tuesday•
-
Giants' Mauricio Dubon: Nabs second steal•
-
Giants' Mauricio Dubon: Records first major-league steal•
-
Giants' Mauricio Dubon: Homers, doubles in win•
-
Giants' Mauricio Dubon: Not part of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Giants' Mauricio Dubon: Steps out of Sunday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...