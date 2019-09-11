Dubon led off and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Pirates.

Usual leadoff hitter Mike Yastrzemski was rested in this one, and Dubon was his surprise replacement. The 24-year-old hasn't shown much in terms of plate discipline in his young career (one walk in 40 plate appearances and just a 5.2 walk percentage in the minors this year), but the Giants are devoid of many options who get on base at decent clip. What the rookie infielder does offer is pure speed, and he flashed that when he came around to score from first for the club's first run and legged out a double later in the contest. Yastrzemski should resume leadoff duties Wednesday, but Dubon could be a candidate to hit higher in the lineup for whoever manages San Francisco in 2020.