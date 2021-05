Dubon went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

Dubon has been one of the most consistent hitters for the Giants over the last few weeks, as he extended his hitting streak to five games and has hit safely in all but one of his last 10 contests. He's hitting .333 with two homers, four RBI and five runs scored in 42 at-bats this month.