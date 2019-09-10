Dubon went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Pirates.

Dubon nabbed his first major-league steal this past weekend against the Dodgers, and he added his second just two days later. The 24-year-old only had 11 steals over 124 games in Triple-A this season, but he did have two consecutive 30-plus steal seasons prior to 2019, so the middle infielder can certainly provide help in that category in an era that has seen stolen base numbers decline.

