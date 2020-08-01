Dubon isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Dubon provided a nice boost to the Giants' offense with a multi-hit performance Friday, but he'll take a seat Saturday for the third time in the past four games. Donovan Solano is starting at second base and batting third.
