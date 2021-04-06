site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Mauricio Dubon: Not starting Tuesday
Dubon is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.
Dubon is 2-for-10 through three games and will take a seat with Yu Darvish on the mound for the Friars. Austin Slater will start in center field Tuesday for the Giants, batting eighth.
