Dubon went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a run scored and a walk in Friday's 9-2 win over the Rangers.

Dubon made an impact from the No. 9 spot in the batting order, providing an insurance run when he scored catcher Chadwick Tromp with a single in the sixth inning. Dubon has hit .238/.273/.286 with two RBI and three runs scored in seven games. The 26-year-old will likely see the short-side role in a shortstop platoon with Brandon Crawford. Dubon can also get time at second base and center field.