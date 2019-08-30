Dubon started at the keystone and went 1-for-3 before exiting the game as part of a double switch in Thursday's 5-3 loss to San Diego.

Dubon's starting debut in San Francisco was put on hold after his promotion Tuesday (and a rare off day Wednesday), but he was given a start against a righty Thursday. The 25-year-old could take over regular duties at second base following the mildly surprising release of Scooter Gennett earlier this week. Dubon hit .308 with 20 homers and 10 steals over 123 Triple-A games between the Milwaukee and San Francisco systems this season, so there is certainly some fantasy appeal here if he is given everyday playing time down the stretch.