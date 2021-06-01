Dubon went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-1 win over the Angels.
Dubon entered the game in the sixth inning after Evan Longoria (side) exited. In the bottom of the sixth, Dubon extended San Francisco's lead to 4-1 with his solo shot, which was his second homer in as many games. The utilityman is slashing .244/.281/.387 with four homers, 17 RBI, 11 runs scored and a stolen base through 48 contests this year. If Longoria is forced to miss time, one of Dubon, Wilmer Flores or Donovan Solano would likely handle third base in a near-everyday role.