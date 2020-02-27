Giants' Mauricio Dubon: Prepping for super-utility role
Dubon played in center field for five innings during Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Dubon seems set to begin the season at San Francisco's top option at second base, but the team also wants to test his versatility to potentially operate as a super-utility player. The 25-year-old showcased himself well during his first major-league action last season with a .274/.306/.434 slash line in 111 plate appearances, and he should receive plenty of opportunities in 2020, whether at the keystone or elsewhere in the field.
