Dubon was traded from the Brewers to the Giants in exchange for Drew Pomeranz on Wednesday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

A 25-year-old middle infielder whose arm is best suited for second base, Dubon has excellent contact skills and could develop an above-average hit tool. He hit .297/.333/.475 with 16 home runs and nine steals in 98 games at Triple-A, but that actually made him a below-league-average hitter (91 wRC+) due to the insane hitting environment that the Pacific Coast League has become with the juiced ball. This trade is good for Dubon's fantasy value, as he obviously has a much better chance of displacing Joe Panik/Donovan Solano than he would have of unseating Keston Hirua. He could join the Giants at the big-league level in the near future. His above-average speed is his most fantasy-relevant tool -- he is unlikely to hit for the type of power he showed at Triple-A, especially playing half his games in San Francisco.